ATB warehouse facilities in Brovary district damaged in Russian attack

Warehouse facilities of the ATB retail chain in Brovary district, Kyiv region, were damaged by a fire caused by a Russian attack on Sept 28, the Retailers Association of Ukraine reported.

ATB said in comments to the association that none of the company's employees were injured.

Earlier, in June 2026, an ATB distribution center in Dnipro was put out of operation by a drone attack.

According to ATB, the chain's turnover in 2025, through ATB-Market LLC, increased 18% year-on-year to UAH 294.2 billion, including VAT and excise tax. As of June 2026, the chain had more than 1,300 ATB stores.

According to the YouControl analytical system, the ultimate beneficial owners of ATB-Market LLC are Yevheniy Yermakov, Viktor and Iryna Karachun, and Hennadiy Butkevych.

As reported, a UAV fell on the territory of a warehouse facility in Brovary district on Sept 28. No people were injured. The attack damaged part of the roof and facade of the warehouse building. An unfinished administrative building belonging to another company was also damaged.