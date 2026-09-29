Khmara postpones visits to Germany and Norway due to intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara has postponed visits to Germany and Norway scheduled for this week due to the increase in Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Sources within the Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed this information to Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara has postponed the visits to Germany and Norway planned for this week due to the situation in Ukraine and the increase in Russian attacks; this requires immediate attention and the acceleration of all counter-measures," the source said.

According to the sources, negotiations with partners will be held in other formats.

"We are grateful for the support; new packages and decisions for Ukraine are being prepared," the source added.