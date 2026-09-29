ARMA public council election voting to continue until morning of Oct 2

The rating vote for the composition of the Public Control Council at the National Agency for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) was postponed by one day. It began at 0900 on Sept 29 and will continue until 0900 on Oct 2, according to the agency's website.

ARMA recalled that the council will comprise the nine candidates who receive the largest number of votes. Voting is available on the agency's website.

ARMA will publish the voting results on its official website within one day after voting ends.

Ukrainian citizens residing in Ukraine may participate. Each participant may vote once, selecting a maximum of nine candidates. The nine candidates receiving the largest number of votes will join the advisory body, with the results to be published on the agency's official website within one day after voting ends.

As reported, ARMA previously suspended a similar online vote scheduled for Aug 10-12, 2026, due to a technical failure during the process. The agency then decided to terminate the process to preserve trust and ensure transparency.

A new voting start date of Sept 28 was subsequently announced. However, due to Russian shelling that damaged technical equipment, the vote was postponed by one day, to the morning of Sept 29.

A total of 31 candidates nominated by 17 public associations working in the areas of combating corruption, criminal justice reform, business protection, economic security, veteran support and development of democratic institutions submitted documents to participate in the competition. Twenty-seven candidates were admitted to the rating vote.

The Public Control Council is an advisory body that ensures public participation in ARMA's work.