Norway to allocate NOK 25 mln to aid Ukrainian children and POWs – govt

Norway will allocate a total of NOK 25 million (approximately $2.62 million) to support Ukrainian children who have returned after deportation, as well as to search for missing children and assist unlawfully detained civilians and prisoners of war (POWs), through UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

This was announced in a press release published on the Norwegian government's website on Tuesday.

In particular, NOK 15 million has been earmarked for UNICEF’s work to support the reintegration of children who have returned to Ukraine and to trace missing children. This funding is part Norway’s broader contribution of NOK 132 million to UNICEF’s humanitarian programme in Ukraine.

Moreover, NOK 10 million will be allocated to the ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency Bureau (CTA).

The support package was announced in connection with the international conference Pathways to Peace: Returning Ukrainian Children, Detained Civilians, and Prisoners of War, taking place in Toronto on 28 and 29 September. Norway is co-hosting the conference together with Canada and Ukraine.

“Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine has resulted in serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights. We must continue to draw attention to these violations and do what we can to support Ukrainians affected by the war,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

According to him, the funds will help locate missing persons, support efforts to bring more people home, and facilitate the rehabilitation and reintegration of those affected by the war.

The conference will feature testimonies from people who have returned after being held captive or deported. Prior to the opening, Norwegian State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Eivind Vad Petersson will participate in a trilateral meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

In addition, Norway is allocating NOK 90 million to support the ICRC’s broader humanitarian activities in Ukraine.