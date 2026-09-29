Lithuania starts imposing national sanctions on Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov on Sept 25 – media

Lithuanian authorities decided to ban Russian billionaires from entering the country in early September, after the European Union removed them from its sanction lists. The ban will remain in effect for five years and may be extended, Lithuanian media reported.

"Following a submission by the foreign minister, the interior minister adopted a decision regarding the inclusion of Usmanov and Fridman in the list of persona non grata. As soon as the minister's decision was received, the Migration Department immediately entered both foreigners into the aforementioned list," Rokas Pukinskas, a representative of the Migration Department, said on Monday.

Latvia and Estonia also intend to apply national sanctions to the two businessmen.

Meanwhile, EU member states agreed last week to extend sanctions for three years against nearly 3,000 individuals and entities linked to Russian aggression.