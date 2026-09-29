Zelenskyy: Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky depot, data and business centers, residential buildings damaged in Kyiv

Russian shelling damaged the depot at Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky station, along with data and business centers and residential buildings in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In Kyiv, the depot at Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky station, data and business centers, and residential buildings were damaged. In Odesa region, an educational institution, a dormitory and two foreign vessels were hit," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram Tuesday.

Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Rivne regions also came under Russian attack, he said, with energy facilities, substations, civilian businesses and residential buildings damaged.

Zelenskyy said air defenses shot down a number of targets during the overnight attack, including ballistic missiles launched by Russia. He thanked American and Norwegian partners for a NASAMS system and a package of missiles for it.

"Grateful to France and Germany for their air defense support package these days, specifically missiles. Amid Russia's daily escalation, it's important that protecting lives keeps getting steady support, and that such packages keep coming. Thank you to everyone helping," Zelenskyy wrote.