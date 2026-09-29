Zelenskyy removes Ruslan Kravchenko from NSDC – President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko from the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Monday evening, the President’s Office of Ukraine reports.

"For the purpose of partially amending Article 1 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 501/2025 dated July 19, 2025, 'On the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine' (as amended), R. Kravchenko is to be removed from the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the agency's website states.