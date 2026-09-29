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URCS provides first aid to 32 injured people in Zaporizhia

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URCS provides first aid to 32 injured people in Zaporizhia
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first aid to victims following a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team worked at the site of another strike in Zaporizhia alongside the city’s emergency services. Volunteers surveyed the area and provided first aid and psychological first aid to people affected,” URCS said on Facebook.

As reported, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia on Monday. Thirty-two people were injured.

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