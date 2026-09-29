Four people injured in Russian attacks in Sumy region – police

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation shelled 24 settlements in Sumy region using UAVs, guided aerial bombs, and mortars; three people were injured in the attacks, while one man sought medical attention for injuries sustained in an August 21 attack. Residential buildings, civil infrastructure, vehicles, and business property were damaged, Sumy region police communications department reported.

"Seredyna-Buda community: a 52-year-old man was injured in a hostile attack; private homes were damaged. Krolevetska community: two men, aged 46 and 23, were injured in a UAV strike; a locomotive and railway tracks were damaged. Novoslobidska community: a 37-year-old woman was wounded by a hostile drone strike. Additionally, a man sought medical care for injuries sustained on August 21 when a UAV struck Sumy community," the agency reported.