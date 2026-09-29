Six people injured, two hospitalized following infrastructure attacks in Odesa – City Military Administration

Enemy attacks on Odesa overnight Monday into Tuesday damaged a high-rise residential building and an educational institution, sparked fires, and left six people injured; two of them remain hospitalized, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

"The enemy attacked infrastructure overnight and this morning. A fire broke out but was promptly extinguished. Cleanup and repair operations are underway at the high-rise building damaged in yesterday's strike. The blast wave shattered windows in neighboring buildings and at an educational institution; specialists are currently boarding up the openings. Six people were injured in yesterday's attack. Two of them remain in the hospital," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.