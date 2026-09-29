One person injured in overnight shelling of Kyiv – Emergency Service

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital overnight: a strike on a six-story building was recorded in Holosiyivsky district, injuring one person, while two private houses were damaged in Solomyansky district, the State Emergency Service (SES) reports.

"A strike on a six-story residential building was recorded in Holosiyivskyi district. One person was injured, and another 10 were evacuated to a safe place. Two private houses were damaged in Solomyansky district. All fires have been extinguished," the message reads.