Sybiha on attack near Yahodyn checkpoint: Russian aggression threatens security far beyond Ukraine's borders

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has responded to a Russian drone attack on a border crossing point near Poland that damaged a terminal, the Foreign Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

"Russia continues to attack Ukraine's border infrastructure, bringing its war ever closer to NATO borders. A Russian drone has once again struck the area near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hitting a terminal on the Ukrainian side of the border... It must be stopped through decisive action: strengthening sanctions, increasing pressure on Russia, and boosting support for Ukraine's defense," the message reads.

No injured were reported.