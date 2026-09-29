Occupying forces kill two children in Ukraine in past day, seven wounded – National Police

Two children were killed, seven others were wounded, and one child went missing as a result of actions by Russian occupying forces over the past day, the National Police of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, law enforcement data indicates that 748 children have been killed, 2,924 wounded, and 2,363 reported missing. These figures do not include data from active combat zones or temporarily occupied territories.

At the same time, it was reported that 46 children were located over the past day (59,339 since the start of the full-scale invasion), and six were returned (2,650 over the entire period of the full-scale invasion).

Over the past day, 169 criminal proceedings were initiated regarding war crimes committed on Ukrainian territory by Russian Armed Forces personnel (226,648 since the start of the full-scale invasion).