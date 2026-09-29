Zelenskyy orders securing necessary funding for Ukraine's defense needs by Oct 15

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the team at the President’s Office with securing the necessary funding for Ukraine's defense needs by October 15.

“We have concrete decisions and a way forward on agreements with our partners. And it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the team at the Office to deliver in full on everything we discussed today,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address Monday.

He added that he is counting on effective support from the parliamentarians.

“If government officials fulfill their share of the commitments by October 15 to secure the funding Ukraine needs, then we need an equally clear timeline from parliament. The Government and our diplomats will maintain close communication with members of parliament,” the head of government noted.

According to the President, he also held a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and the diplomatic team regarding key priorities in relations with partners for the week ahead and in light of the current situation.

“The Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office, our military, and our negotiating team have a clear task – to meet Ukraine’s current defense funding needs. Everything we can do together with our partners, using their funding – and this applies first and foremost to defense orders – must be 100% complete by the end of the year,” the President emphasized.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Defence estimates Ukraine’s funding requirements for the war unleashed by Russia in 2026 at $155 billion; until recently, there were no identified sources to cover $27 billion of that amount. However, the government and the Ministry of Finance have already stated that they can cover approximately $7 billion using domestic sources.

Regarding the coming year, Ukraine’s defense funding needs are expected to rise to $175 billion, of which the government’s draft state budget currently allocates around $100 billion.