Defense forces shoot down 57% of jet-powered Shaheds – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces currently shoot down 57% of jet-powered drones, while the overall interception rate for drones stands at 70%, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The overall drone shoot-down rate as of today is 70% – this includes both regular and jet-powered shaheds. But for jet-powered shaheds, unfortunately, the rate is much lower than it needs to be – 57% for now,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to him, new systems for intercepting jet-powered drones are undergoing active testing, and some combat units are already using them. At the same time, the president noted, certain details need to be refined to ensure the interceptors are sufficiently effective and suitable for mass deployment.

“We are pushing the developers to move faster. Every week, there must be more concrete results in terms of shoot-downs along the interception lines,” he noted.