Khmara calls on partners at EU Council meeting to join in funding jet-powered drone interceptors

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara participated in a meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council (in the format of EU defense ministers), where he outlined the security situation in Ukraine and conditions on the battlefield, as well as new challenges and threats posed by the enemy, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

According to the Defense Minister, Ukraine is seeking cost-effective solutions to counter jet-powered drones like the Shahed; such targets are currently being shot down, notably using interceptor missiles. Ukrainian manufacturers are also offering their own solutions, which are yielding positive results, though establishing an effective countermeasure system takes time.

"Khmara called on the EU to join in funding this effort so that interceptors could reach the Defense Forces in sufficient quantities as quickly as possible. The minister also emphasized to partners the importance of supplying Ukraine with air-to-air missiles, MANPADS, and ammunition for F-16s," the message reads.

Regarding the challenge of countering ballistic missiles, Ukraine continues to require missiles for Patriot systems, Khmara noted. The defense minister asked EU member states to transfer some missiles from their own stockpiles in exchange for those Ukraine is due to receive later under existing contracts.

The minister also called for rescheduling the allocation of EU loan funds from 2027 to 2026, ensuring the use of remaining SAFE funds for procurement for Ukraine, and allocating additional funds through bilateral aid. "The funds are needed this autumn to give manufacturers enough time to procure components and produce drones on schedule, especially given the mobilization the enemy is already planning," the message notes.

At the same time, it was noted that troop pay and allowances would be covered by $7 billion in domestic resources. The Ministry of Defence pointed out that the government is already implementing sweeping cost-cutting measures and reallocating funds across all non-defense items in the state budget.