Zelenskyy: Over 8,000 DPRK troops in Russia; another 10,000 being prepared for deployment there

More than 8,000 North Korean troops are currently in Russia, and another 10,000 or so are being prepared for training and subsequent deployment to the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We also have new data on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia. There are currently more than 8,000 North Korean troops on Russian territory. In addition, preparations are underway to deploy another 10,000 troops – they are being selected for training and subsequent deployment to Russia,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.

According to him, the relevant data was presented during a briefing by the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense regarding Russia's future plans. The Russian Federation has already initiated additional mobilization and is increasing the number of personnel recruited into the military through various methods.

“They also plan to increase the recruitment of foreigners, and it is important that the governments of the countries from which Russia recruits people into its ranks counter this. We will inform every relevant government,” the President noted.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, Russia is compensating North Korea for military assistance, specifically with technology. With technical support from the Russian Federation, the production of Shahed-type strike drones has already been launched within North Korea.