Emmanuel Macron criticizes Russian strike on Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Russian strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NAS) and expressed condolences to the families of the victims, according to a post published on X.

"Vladimir Putin's regime has struck Ukraine's largest research institution: the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. These strikes are yet another illustration of the Russian regime's hostile disregard for science and truth. They compound the barbarity of the daily attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians. We share the suffering of the victims and their families. France and Europe will stand by the courageous Ukrainian people for as long as it takes," the message reads.