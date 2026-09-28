Russian attacks in Kyiv injure 24, incl three children – mayor

One person was killed and 24 were injured as a result of attacks by Russian occupiers on the Ukrainian capital on Monday, September 28; three children were among the injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Already 24 people have been injured as a result of enemy attacks on the capital on September 28. Among them are three children. Six of the injured, including two children, are being treated at city hospitals. One woman was killed," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Earlier reports indicated one fatality and 21 injured, including three children.

The occupiers struck, in particular, the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Shevchenkivsky district and the Dobrobut medical center in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv.