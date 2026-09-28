Air Force: Another 24 drones enter Ukrainian airspace within 2h; 86 UAVs neutralised over past day, strikes recorded at 26 locations

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that as of 18:30, 124 enemy strike drones of various types had been detected in Ukrainian airspace; 86 of them were neutralized, including 49 jet-powered drones.

"Throughout the day on September 28 (from 06:30 to 18:30), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 124 attack UAVs (86 of which were jet-powered), including Gerber, Banderole/Dan-T, and other types of drones. The main target of the attack was Kyiv region," according to a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

As of 16:30, some 100 drones had been reported.

According to preliminary data, between 06:30 and 18:30, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 86 UAVs (49 of which were jet-powered). Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 26 locations.

As of 18:30, several attack drones were observed in the airspace.