Over 80 delegations to discuss operational framework for return of Ukrainian children, civilians, POWs in Toronto

Representatives from more than 80 delegations will participate on Monday in the Second International Pathways to Peace Conference in Toronto, dedicated to the return of Ukrainian children, illegally detained civilians, and prisoners of war, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

"It is expected that states will commit to a binding operational framework to ensure compliance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Conventions. This will strengthen coordinated mechanisms for the search, repatriation, and reintegration of unlawfully deported children," according to a press release of Bring Kids Back UA provided to Interfax-Ukraine.

The two-day conference is being co-hosted by Canada, Norway, and Ukraine. Participants will also assess progress in implementing the Montreal Commitment – a roadmap for the return of deported children, prisoners of war, and unlawfully detained civilians, launched in October 2024.

Countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, and Europe are participating in the conference.

The conference is scheduled to open at 14:00 Toronto time and 21:00 Kyiv time.