A Russian jet-powered drone struck Ukrainian territory approximately 2 km from the border crossing with Poland at Dorohusk; Polish airspace was not violated, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported.

"Another Russian attack on western Ukraine. A jet-powered drone struck Ukrainian territory approximately 2 km from the border crossing with Poland at Dorohusk. There was no violation of Polish airspace," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on the social network X on Monday.

According to him, Polish air defense systems and aircraft were ready for action.

After the alert was lifted, the aircraft returned to base, and air defense systems switched to surveillance and standby mode.

As previously reported, informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine that a Russian attack drone strike was recorded near the border with Poland. According to their information, the Russian strike drone hit a few hundred meters from the border, though there was no direct hit on the nearby Yahodyn border crossing point.

Notably, on September 13, Russian forces struck the locomotive of the Ukrzaliznytsia passenger train in Volyn region, 2 km from the border with Poland. According to the company, shortly before the attack, a diplomatic train was at the station carrying security advisors from several EU member states and former European leaders, specifically, former UK Prime Minister Johnson. At the same time, another train was at the station during the attack, carrying former CIA Director David Petraeus.