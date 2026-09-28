Two men injured in enemy attack in Bucha and Boryspil districts – Regional Military Administration

Two men were injured as a result of an enemy attack in Bucha and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region, reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, there is a victim resulting from an enemy attack in Kyiv region. A man was injured in Bucha district," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted on Monday evening.

According to Tkachenko, the victim sustained shrapnel wounds to his lower limbs and torso. Medical personnel are providing the necessary care.

Later, the regional administration reported that another man had been injured in the enemy attack.

"Unfortunately, there is another injury. A man in Boryspil district sustained a shrapnel wound to his cheek. He has been hospitalized," the message says.