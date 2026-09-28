Eight injured near Dobrobut building in Kyiv, six at National Academy of Sciences; one killed – service

The number of people injured as a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on a medical center in Kyiv's Holosiivsky District on Monday has risen to eight, according to a report on the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"In Holosiivsky district, firefighters extinguished a fire in a medical center building that broke out as a result of the attack, affecting floors one through seven. The roof of a nearby four-story residential building was also on fire. During their search, firefighters rescued a female resident of the building. Eight people are known to have been injured at this address," the statement reads.

The agency also said one person was killed and six others were injured as a result of a strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Shevchenkivsky district. It is reported that emergency responders contained the fire within the building.

Earlier, the Dobrobut healthcare network said seven people were injured on Monday as a result of a strike on one of its facilities in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district, including six employees of the healthcare network.

The State Emergency Service had previously reported one fatality and seven injured as a result of the aggressor's strike on the National Academy of Sciences building. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that three children were among the injured. Later, media outlets reported that the victim was an assistant to the former head of the National Security and Defense Council and vice president of the National Academy of Sciences, Volodymyr Horbulin, and that he himself was among the injured. The press office of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported that two academicians were killed as a result of the Russian strike on the National Academy of Sciences building, and several others remain unaccounted for.