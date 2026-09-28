The Netherlands to provide EUR 10 mln to modernize two training centers in Ukraine

The Netherlands will provide EUR 10 million to modernize two training centers in Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said during a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Brussels.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the main topics on the agenda in the Belgian capital were hybrid attacks by Russia, military support for Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East. The Netherlands, along with other European countries, is investing in the modernization of training centers. The goal is to facilitate the training and preparation of Ukrainian soldiers in a high-tech environment.

"Good training can literally save your life on the battlefield. Dutch soldiers have contributed, among other things, to the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM). Thanks to this mission, nearly 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already undergone training. We have also provided specialized training for mechanics and tank crews. At the same time, we also have a lot to learn from the Ukrainians. After all, they have the most experience on the modern battlefield. In this way, we are building a unique partnership that makes us both stronger," Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said.

With winter approaching, the minister emphasized the importance of European allies continuing to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine. She stated that the Netherlands remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine.

"Drones, air defense, and F-16 support remain key priorities in this regard. Our support also directly contributes to our own security. The Ukrainians have shown that if we support them, they are capable of successfully repelling Russian attacks," Yeşilgöz-Zegerius said.

In February 2026, Denmark said it would finance the modernization of the infrastructure at the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center. Denmark is investing approximately EUR 33 million in training infrastructure, living and sanitary conditions, equipment, and drones for training.

An implementation partner – the international charitable foundation "Come Back Alive" – has been engaged in the project; the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had previously signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with this organization.