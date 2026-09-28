Moldovan President on Russian attack: deliberate terror against people of Ukraine, country's science and economy

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned the Russian attack on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and civilian targets in Kyiv, emphasizing the deliberate nature of the terror against the people of Ukraine.

"Russia struck Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences today and civilian targets in Kyiv, Dnipro and beyond. Civilians were killed. This is deliberate terror against a nation's people, science and economy. Russia must pay for these crimes, and its terror must be stopped," Sandu said on X..