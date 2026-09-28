Russian drone strikes near Yahodyn border crossing with Poland – sources

A Russian attack drone strike was recorded near the Polish border, though there was no direct hit on the nearby Yahodyn border crossing point.

Informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine that the Russian attack drone struck a few hundred meters from the border.

"The Yahodyn border crossing point was not damaged," the source said.

As previously reported, on September 13, Russian forces struck the locomotive of the Ukrzaliznytsia passenger train in Volyn region, 2 km from the Polish border. According to the company, shortly before the attack, a diplomatic train had been at the station carrying security advisors from several EU member states and former European leaders, including former UK Prime Minister Johnson. At the time of the attack, another train carrying former CIA Director David Petraeus was also at the station.