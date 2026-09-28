Swedish FM condemns Russian drone strike on vehicle carrying journalists in Sloviansk

Swedish Foreign Minister Malmer Stenergard condemned the Russian drone strike on a car in Sloviansk (Donetsk region) carrying Swedish and Spanish journalists.

"Shocked by a reported Russian drone attack on a vehicle in Sloviansk in which a Swedish and a Spanish journalist had been travelling. The Swedish Embassy in Kyiv has been in touch with the Swedish journalist, and thankfully the journalists are reported to be unharmed. Russia must respect international humanitarian law," Stenergard said on X on Monday.

The minister said that journalists are not, and should never be, a target.

As previously reported, on September 24, a Russian FPV drone attacked a vehicle being used by Swedish journalist and writer Mustafa Can and Spanish photojournalist Diego Herrera. At the time of the strike, the journalists were inside a nearby building and were therefore unharmed. The vehicle, marked as a media vehicle, was burned to the ground along with cameras, laptops, and protective gear.