21 people injured in Dnipro attack, 7 more in the region; 6 killed – Regional Military Administration

Six people were killed and 28 injured following nearly 30 attacks by Russian forces across six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region; specifically, 21 people were injured in Dnipro and seven others in other districts of the region, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Three people died in Dnipro. 21 people were injured. Three women have been hospitalized in moderate condition. The other injured individuals will receive treatment at home. Fires broke out in Dniprovsky and Samarivsky districts," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized on Telegram on Monday evening.

In Synelnykove district, according to him, Russian forces shelled the district center and Dubovykivska community. A logistics company facility was damaged, and three people were killed. A 15-year-old teenager and a 41-year-old man were hospitalized in serious condition. A 31-year-old man is in the hospital in moderate condition.

There were also injured people and damage in other parts of the region: in Nikopol district, a shop, a residential building, a cultural center, and a lyceum were damaged; a 41-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment; in Zelenodilska community in Kryvyi Rih area, a 67-year-old man was wounded and is hospitalized in serious condition; Warehouses were damaged in Krynychanska community of Kamianske district, and a 49-year-old man was hospitalized.