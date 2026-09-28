URCS assists two victims during cleanup following Russia's airstrike on Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was working at the sites where the aftermath of the Russian drone attack in downtown Kyiv was being addressed.

"A team from the Emergency Response Unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross worked alongside rescue workers at two locations," the society said on Facebook on Monday.

At the site of the drone strike in Shevchenkivsky district of the capital, volunteers surveyed the area and provided first aid to two victims. They also assisted in performing CPR on one of the victims.

In Holosiivsky district, volunteers provided initial first aid and psychological support to two victims. In addition, they assisted rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in evacuating people from the damaged building.

As previously reported, a fire broke out on the upper floors on Monday following a drone strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences. The State Emergency Service reported one fatality and six injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three children were among the injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the fatality was a woman; later, according to media reports, the victim was identified as an assistant to former National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Chairman Volodymyr Horbulin, who himself was among the injured. The press service of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language said that two academicians were killed as a result of the Russian strike on the National Academy of Sciences building, and several others remain unaccounted for. Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny reported that several people had been killed in the National Academy of Sciences building as a result of the strike.

According to the State Emergency Service, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian occupiers' strike on a medical center in Holosiivsky district has risen to eight.

Kyiv Police press service said the total number of people injured in the Russian military's drone attack on Kyiv has risen to 21, with one fatality.