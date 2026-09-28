Head of German Embassy near National Academy of Sciences: We’re carrying on our work; support will continue

German Ambassador to Ukraine Boris Ruge condemned the latest attacks by the Russian Federation, including the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district, located near the German Embassy.

“Russia’s attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine continue. Today in central Kyiv the Academy of Sciences was hit. Our hearts go out to the victims & their families. Two Embassies are in the vicinity, including ours. We are carrying on our work & Germany’s strong support to Ukraine will continue,” the ambassador said on X Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that three minors were injured in a strike by Russian occupation forces on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district.

As earlier reported, the strike on the Academy building on Monday sparked a fire on the upper floors. A rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

The State Emergency Service had reported one fatality and six injuries. President Zelenskyy stated that three children were among the injured. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the deceased was a woman; media later identified her as an assistant to Volodymyr Horbulin, the former head of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), while Horbulin himself was among the injured.

The press service of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported that two academicians were killed in the Russian strike on the Academy building, and contact has been lost with several others.