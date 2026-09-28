Number of injured in Kyiv rises to 21; one person killed – police

The number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv has risen to 21, and one person has died, the Kyiv police press service reported on Telegram.

"A 44-year-old woman was killed in the attack on Kyiv. More than 20 other citizens, aged between 29 and 76, sustained injuries," the agency said on Monday.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack in four districts of the capital.

Specifically, the attack damaged a medical center, an apartment building, a business center, a gas station, a restaurant, administrative buildings, a company facility, and vehicles.