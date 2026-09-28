Drapaty paying working visit to Unmanned Systems Forces’ training center

Representatives of the senior military leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine—Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapaty and Commander of the Ground Forces Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zayits—paid a working visit to the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Training Center.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine Unmanned Systems Forces training center, during the visit, they reviewed the organization of the training process, training facilities, and conditions for personnel preparation. Particular attention was paid to training specialists for Unmanned Systems Forces units, the practical component of the training, and the integration of current combat experience into the educational process.

"The visit served as an important assessment of the training center team's work and provided additional motivation for the further improvement of the personnel training system," a message posted on Facebook reads.