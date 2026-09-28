European Commission President condemns strike on National Academy of Sciences: Science becomes target for Russia today

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the Russian strike carried out earlier today on the building of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district.

“Today, science became a target for Russia. My heart goes out to the heroes searching for people trapped inside Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences. As well as to the families and loved ones of the victims of horrific attacks across the country. We stand with them. And with all Ukrainians,” she said on X.

According to von der Leyen, Europe is working harder than ever to strengthen Ukraine's defenses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that three minors were injured in a strike by Russian occupation forces on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district.

As earlier reported, the strike on the Academy building on Monday sparked a fire on the upper floors. A rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

The State Emergency Service reported one fatality and seven injuries. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the deceased was a woman; media later reported that she was an assistant to Volodymyr Horbulin, the former head of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Horbulin himself was among the injured. The press service of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported that two academicians were killed in the Russian strike on the Academy building, and contact has been lost with several others.