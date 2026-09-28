NSDC Secretary discusses air defense reinforcement, sanctions against Russia, Drone Deal with US Chargé d'Affaires

National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Ihor Klymenko met with US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Paul Houston to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense, support for the autumn-winter period, sanctions against Russia, and opportunities for practical cooperation under the Drone Deal, Klymenko reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, during the meeting, he briefed the US side on recent Russian attacks, noting that Russia is using jet-powered drones against Ukraine "almost continuously" and continues to strike civilian and critical infrastructure.

"Increasing support for Ukraine and stepping up pressure on Russia is what can realistically stop the aggressor today," Klymenko noted.

He emphasized that protecting people and strengthening air defense are among Ukraine's top priorities.

Klymenko specifically highlighted work on the possibility of producing interceptor missiles for Patriot systems in Ukraine. "It is important for us to implement this decision as quickly as possible," he said. The meeting also covered support for Ukraine during the autumn-winter period and agreements reached during the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA in New York.

"A separate point was the Drone Deal. This is an opportunity to combine Ukrainian combat experience and technology with American manufacturing capabilities. Ukraine and the USA are interested in practical cooperation in this area," the message reads.

Particular attention was also paid to sanctions. Klymenko emphasized the importance of tightening restrictions against the Russian Federation, closing loopholes that allow for their circumvention, and synchronizing sanction policy with partners.

"In this context, the passage of the Lindsey Graham Act was a significant step; it demonstrated an unprecedented level of bipartisan support for Ukraine in the USA and offers a real opportunity to substantially expand the tools for exerting pressure on Russia," he noted.