SBU warns Russia creating large number of fake pages impersonating Ukrainian govt agencies

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented active efforts by Russian intelligence agencies to create fake pages for Ukrainian government and security agencies – including the SBU – as well as domestic media outlets, with the aim of conducting information and psychological operations and disinformation campaigns.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has observed a significant increase in activity by Russian intelligence agencies in creating websites and social media pages that mimic the official resources of our country's government agencies, as well as domestic media outlets," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

It is noted that through these fake sources, the enemy is attempting to carry out information and psychological special operations and disinformation campaigns to destabilize the socio-political situation within Ukraine and undermine its position on the international stage.

It is also reported that Russian intelligence agencies are using these resources to extract personal data from Ukrainians. It has been established that they frequently hack the accounts of users who follow fake social media pages and messenger channels in order to steal their personal data. This data is subsequently used to conduct recruitment operations and gather confidential information. Information regarding the combat and operational activities of Ukraine's defense and security forces is of particular interest to them.

"Among other things, the SBU's Cybersecurity Department has identified and blocked more than 50 websites that, in their appearance and positioning, imitated the branding of the Security Service of Ukraine. In this regard, the SBU once again urges citizens to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and use only official sources," the SBU statement reads.

The security service urges the public to contact its hotline if they encounter a questionable website address or receive a suspicious message from someone claiming to be an SBU employee.