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Over 100 attack drones in Ukrainian airspace as of 16:30; significant number heading for Kyiv – AFU Air Force

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Over 100 attack drones in Ukrainian airspace as of 16:30; significant number heading for Kyiv – AFU Air Force

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that, as of 16:30, more than 100 enemy attack drones of various types had been detected in Ukrainian airspace, with a significant number heading toward Kyiv.

"On September 28, 2026 (from 06:30 to 16:30), the enemy continued to attack Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs; the majority of them were jet-powered. As of 16:30, over 100 attack drones of various types were recorded, with a significant portion heading toward the city of Kyiv," the AFU Air Force stated on its Telegram channel on Monday.

By that time, air defense forces had managed to shoot down more than 40 jet-powered UAVs, though dozens of drones remained airborne.

Reports indicate that attack drones struck infrastructure, civilian facilities, and residential buildings in various regions of the country. Specifically, enemy jet-powered UAVs hit the building of the National Academy of Sciences and the Dobrobut medical center in Kyiv.

"Defense forces continue to repel the enemy's air attack! We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and to those injured," the AFU Air Force said.

#drones #airspace #air_force
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