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Four people, incl a child, injured in Russian strike on Odesa high-rise – Regional Military Administration

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Four people, incl a child, injured in Russian strike on Odesa high-rise – Regional Military Administration

Four people, including a minor, have reportedly been injured following a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Odesa on Monday, said Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"The aftermath of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Odesa. Preliminary reports indicate four victims, including a minor," Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier, Serhiy Lysak, head of Odesa City Military Administration, noted that an apartment on the 12th floor of the high-rise had been destroyed. At that time, three victims had been reported.

#child #odesa #casualties #attack
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