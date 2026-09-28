Four people, incl a child, injured in Russian strike on Odesa high-rise – Regional Military Administration

Four people, including a minor, have reportedly been injured following a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Odesa on Monday, said Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"The aftermath of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Odesa. Preliminary reports indicate four victims, including a minor," Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier, Serhiy Lysak, head of Odesa City Military Administration, noted that an apartment on the 12th floor of the high-rise had been destroyed. At that time, three victims had been reported.