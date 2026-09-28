Sybiha calls on UNESCO to strip Russia of voting rights, eligibility for election to organization's bodies following strike on Ukrainie’s National Academy of Sciences

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on UNESCO to strip Russia of its voting rights and its right to be elected to the organization's governing and working bodies following a Russian strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building in central Kyiv, which killed three people—including two academicians—and injured three others.

“We also call upon UNESCO – the Organization dedicated, among other things, to protecting science and the scientific community – to strip the aggressor state of its voice, voting rights and its eligibility for election to any governing or working bodies,” Sybiha said on X.

According to him, Russia struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in broad daylight in the center of Kyiv: “There is no bottom to Russia’s cynicism. A scientific institution full of people in the middle of a working day has become another target of its terror.”

Sybiha noted that “Russia is deliberately expanding the boundaries of what it believes the world will tolerate. Every attack left without a strong response only encourages the next one.”

The minister emphasized that Ukraine needs more interceptor missiles to protect its cities, tougher sanctions to deprive Russia of resources for the war, and stronger pressure on those helping Moscow sustain its "death machine."

“Russia must learn that every attack has consequences. The price of attacking Ukrainian civilians must become unbearable for the aggressor,” Sybiha emphasized.