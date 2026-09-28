Three children among those injured in strike on NAS building in central Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that three minors were injured in a strike by Russian occupation forces on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district.

“Emergency services keep working at the site of the direct strike on the Academy of Sciences building in Kyiv. Sadly, as of now, one person has been reported killed and six people injured, including three children,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

As earlier reported, a strike on the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) building on Monday sparked a fire on the upper floors. A rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

The State Emergency Service reported one fatality and seven injuries. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the deceased was a woman; media outlets later identified her as an assistant to Volodymyr Horbulin, the former head of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), who was himself among the injured. The press service of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported that two academicians were killed in the Russian strike on the NAS building, and contact has been lost with several others.