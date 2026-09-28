Assistant to former NSDC chief Horbulin killed in strike on National Academy of Sciences; Horbulin himself injured – media

Volodymyr Horbulin, former head of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, was injured in a strike by Russian occupation forces on the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district, while his assistant reportedly died, BBC News Ukraine reported on Monday, citing its own sources.

"The strike hit a room located one floor above his office. Volodymyr Pavlovych is already at home; he sustained minor injuries from broken glass," the publication's source said, adding that his personal assistant, Natalia, reportedly died. She was likely near the building at the time of the strike.

As previously reported, the strike on the NAS building on Monday caused a fire on the upper floors. A rescue operation is ongoing at the scene.

The State Emergency Service reported one fatality and seven injuries. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the deceased was a woman. The press service of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported that two academicians died in the Russian strike on the NAS building, and contact has been lost with several others.