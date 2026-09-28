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One dead, 7 injured in strike on National Academy of Sciences building – Emergency Service

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One dead, 7 injured in strike on National Academy of Sciences building – Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reports one fatality following a strike by Russian occupation forces on a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district on Monday.

"As of now, preliminary reports indicate one person killed and seven others injured due to a Russian strike in the capital's Shevchenkivsky district. The enemy hit a building belonging to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Operations to address the aftermath are ongoing. Information is being updated," the SES stated on its Telegram channel.

#nas #casualty #shelling
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