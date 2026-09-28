30 civilians injured in enemy attacks on Zaporizhia – Regional Military Administration

The number of people injured in Zaporizhia due to enemy attacks has risen to 30, reported Mykhailo Semykin, Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"Thirty civilians were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhia: 20 men and 10 women. Behind these dry statistics lie people's lives and health," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the RMA head, three people injured during the attack on an infrastructure facility sustained serious injuries, but medics have assured that their lives are not in danger.

"My thanks go to the doctors, rescuers, and everyone currently helping the injured," Semykin wrote.