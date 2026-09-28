Enemy strikes Ukrzaliznytsia facility in Zaporizhia, more than 13 injured – Pertsovskyi

An enemy strike hit a Ukrzaliznytsia facility in Zaporizhia, seriously injuring three employees and leaving more than 10 others with lighter injuries, Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said.

"An enemy strike hit our facility in Zaporizhia, which continued to operate despite everything. The strike was insidious, with no air threats recorded in the systems. We have three fairly seriously injured people. However, doctors report that their injuries are not critical for their lives. More than 10 colleagues also sustained lighter injuries. The information will be updated," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Pertsovskyi added that colleagues were at the site of the strike and in nearby hospitals to provide the necessary assistance.

He thanked the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration for its support.