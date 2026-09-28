Stefanchuk announces parliamentary meeting with military leadership on military reform

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has announced a meeting in parliament with the military leadership regarding military reform.

"I believe that in the near future, we will hold a discussion in parliament to which we will invite the Minister of Defense [Yevhen Khmara], the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, and other colleagues, and this will be the main topic - how they envision the course of this war. There must be a plan for ending this war," Stefanchuk said on Monday while meeting with students and faculty at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv as part of the nationwide tour "Parliamentary dialogue: meeting with the Verkhovna Rada Chairman," in response to a question about military service terms.

He stated that he is awaiting concrete proposals from the military leadership. Stefanchuk emphasized that professionals should offer their vision for resolving the issue, while legal experts should devise a mechanism to implement that solution flawlessly.

As previously reported, during the "Parliamentary dialogue" tour, Stefanchuk met with university communities in five Ukrainian cities and discussed, among other topics, work on the new Civil Code.