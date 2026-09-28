Apartment on 12th floor of Odesa high-rise destroyed in attack: three injured reported – City Military Administration

An apartment on the 12th floor of a high-rise building in Odesa has been destroyed following a hostile attack; three people are currently reported injured, said Serhiy Lysak, head of Odesa City Military Administration.

"As a result of the hostile attack, an apartment on the 12th floor of a high-rise building was destroyed. The building's facade, balconies, and windows from the 1st to the 11th floor were damaged. As of now, three people are reported injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Lysak had previously reported the hostile attack and damage to the residential building.

"All services are on site. Operational headquarters are being set up to assist the people," Lysak added.