Two academicians killed in strike on National Academy of Sciences – State Language Protection Commissioner

Two academicians were killed as a result of a Russian strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine in Kyiv, the press service of the State Language Protection Commissioner reported.

"People were saving themselves by climbing out of the windows of the burning building, risking a fatal fall to avoid burning to death. Two academicians are confirmed dead, contact has been lost with several others, and there are wounded people. Information regarding victims is being verified," the message posted on Facebook reads.

The Commissioner emphasized that this strike serves as yet another reminder that Russian aggression is directed not only against cities and people.

"The enemy is attempting to destroy Ukrainian science, education, and culture—everything that shapes our national memory and the intellectual foundation of the state. Buildings can be restored. Knowledge, scientific tradition, and Ukrainian thought cannot be destroyed. For centuries, Russia has tried to destroy Ukrainian scientists, erase the Ukrainian language from science, and deny our distinct identity. Today, it continues to do so using missiles and drones. We must protect people and, at the same time, protect what they create: the Ukrainian word, science, culture, and knowledge. Because this, too, is what Ukraine is fighting for today," the message says.

As earlier reported, the strike on the NAS building caused a fire on the upper floors. A rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

Earlier reports indicated one fatality and three injuries.