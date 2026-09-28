Number of injured in Dnipro rises to 18 – Regional Military Administration

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Dnipro has risen to 18, including a child, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"An 8-year-old girl required medical attention; she suffered a concussion as a result of the enemy attack. In total, there are now 18 people injured in Dnipro following the morning Russian strike on the city center. Two of them have been hospitalized," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

City Mayor Borys Filatov reported that, in addition to the damaged office building, six nearby residential buildings, the Department of Transport, and a veterans' center also sustained damage.

Municipal services have begun cleanup and repair operations.

Earlier reports indicated 15 injuries and three fatalities in Dnipro.