Klitschko: Number of victims in Kyiv downtown grows to four, to 14 throughout the city

It is already known that four people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on the historical center of Kyiv; In total, since the beginning of the day on September 28, 14 people have been injured by enemy attacks, said head of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

“There are already four victims in a non-residential building in the center of Kyiv. Three wounded were hospitalized by doctors. The search and rescue operation continues,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

“In total, since the beginning of the day on September 28, 14 people have been injured by enemy attacks. Six of them are in hospitals in city hospitals. One woman died,” Klitschko said.

Earlier, three victims and one death were reported.