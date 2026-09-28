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EU countries fail to agree on additional interceptor missiles for Ukraine – Kallas

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EU countries fail to agree on additional interceptor missiles for Ukraine – Kallas
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EU defense ministers on Monday made no new commitments to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"Regarding interceptors, unfortunately, there were no new commitments today to provide them," she told journalists after a meeting of the EU Council at defense minister level.

At the same time, Kallas said EUR1 billion from the European Peace Facility (EPF) would go toward joint procurement for Ukraine, while an additional amount would be allocated for training Ukrainian troops.

Earlier on Monday, Kallas called on EU member states to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles from their own stockpiles. "The stockpiles will then be replenished with interceptors being produced for Patriot air defense systems," she told journalists before the EU Council meeting at defense minister level.

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